Shiprock, NM

Navajo Police Department: Bootlegging on reservation results in 193 stops and 823 vehicle checks

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Navajo-Hopi Observer
Navajo-Hopi Observer
 2 days ago
SHIPROCK, N.M. — The Navajo Police Department Proactive Crime Enforcement Unit (PACE) continues to work with Navajo Nation Police districts in response to community concerns regarding drug and alcohol (bootlegging) activities.

Earlier this month, the PACE team conducted a three-day operation in Shiprock, New Mexico, in collaboration with NPD Shiprock Police District, NPD’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Patrol (STEP) and the BIA-OJS Division of Drug Enforcement, in an effort to disrupt and deter the trafficking, distribution, and sales of narcotics and alcohol in the Shiprock community.

In conclusion of the PACE Unit’s investigation, a suspect was identified and arrested for the overall sales and distribution of narcotics and alcohol in the Shiprock area.

In addition to the community operation, the PACE unit and NPD K-9 Unit served and executed a federal arrest warrant on Randy Lansing May 3. Lansing was wanted by the Navajo Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Shiprock Criminal Investigations for his alleged involvement in a major crime/incident that occurred April 24. Lansing was apprehended without incident and transported to Monticello, Utah.

The following statistics are the results of the three-day operation in Shiprock.

Traffic enforcement:

A total of 193 enforcement stops were made over three days:

• 2 DUI checkpoints were conducted (823 total vehicles checked).

Alcohol seized:

• 496 bottles; 8400 OZ; Value: $5,000

Drugs seized:

• 319.7 grams marijuana; Value: $3,197

• 7 Fentanyl pills (M30) ; Value: $260

• 1.4 grams Cocaine; Value: $130

Firearm seized:

• 5 handguns

• 3 AR-style carbine rifles

Arrests made – drug/alcohol-related:

• 1 male for delivery of liquor

• 1 female for delivery of liquor

• 3 males for possession of marijuana

• 1 male for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a deadly weapon

• 1 male pending federal charges for (distribution/manufacturing/possession with intent to distribute)

• 1 female on a Navajo Nation warrant

• 2 males for DUI

• 1 male for a federal arrest warrant

The Navajo Police Department districts and specialty units continue to work together in combating drug and bootlegging concerns in local communities.

Those wanting to submit a tip regarding drugs, bootlegging and/or criminal activities within the Navajo Police Department service area should email Tips4NPDPACE@navajo-nsn.gov.

IN THIS ARTICLE
