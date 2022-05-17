ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo, NM

Nez provides testimony to Congress about clean water access

Navajo-Hopi Observer
Navajo-Hopi Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUwys_0fhFpWi700

COUNSELOR, N.M. — On May 12, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez provided testimony in support of Congressional bills that will deliver more clean water to Navajo communities.

Nez spoke to the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife in support of the WaterSMART Access for Tribes Act and the Tribal Access to Clean Water Act.

Nez delivered the testimony virtually from Counselor Chapter in New Mexico.

H.R. 6238, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M), would give the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, the authority to waive or reduce cost-share requirements for tribal nations to implement drought and water projects under the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART program. To date, fewer than five-percent of the projects funded under WaterSMART have been led by tribes since it began.

“Current estimates show that between 9,000 and 16,000 Navajo homes do not have access to running water. Those families must haul water from filling stations around the Nation to meet their basic needs, which poses a great economic burden on families that already struggle,” Nez said. “Navajo citizens pay an estimated 67 times more for water that they haul versus water that is delivered via a municipal water system into their homes. This includes the cost of gasoline for their vehicle, for the barrels that hold the water, maintenance of vehicles, and the cost of the water itself, which depends on where they are buying the water.”

The Navajo Nation Department of Water Resources’ Water Management Branch recently applied for and was awarded two WaterSMART grants for drought resiliency projects in Oljato, UT and Cameron, Arizona, which will provide clean water access to hundreds of Navajo families. Both communities have more than 200 homes without piped water access, according to the Indian Health Service. Waiving the cost-sharing requirement for tribes would allow the Navajo Nation to secure more grants under the program.

H.R. 7632, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO), will fill essential funding gaps in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which included significant funding for IHS’s Sanitation Facilities Construction Program, the federal EPA’s State Revolving Funds, and the Bureau of Reclamation’s rural water supply projects for tribes. After years of underfunding, more support is needed for operation and maintenance and to increase capacity to plan, design, construct and operate the water systems.

The bill would appropriate $500 million to IHS’s Sanitation Facilities Construction Program and $150 million to IHS and $90 million for the Bureau of Reclamation for technical assistance. Additional federal agencies would also receive funds to support water access projects.

U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) also offered supporting comments for the two bills during the May 12 Congressional hearing.

Through the CARES Act and its own funding sources, the Navajo Nation has appropriated over half a billion dollars for water infrastructure projects that continue to deliver more running water to homes and communities across the Navajo Nation.

“Access to land, water, and electricity for families, government programs, public institutions, and businesses is critical to a better quality of life. Recognizing that water is integral to human health and economic development, the Navajo Nation has always placed water development as one of its highest priorities, but there is still a great need,” Nez said.

Nez said he applauded Congress and the current administration for their commitment to honoring federal trust responsibilities by making a meaningful investment in Indian Country. He also thanked the Congressional leaders and federal partners for their support.

“The two bills I have discussed would both make a significant improvement to the health and well-being of the Navajo people and Native people across the country,” Nez said. “We look forward to continuing to work with this Congress to support legislation that can support the Navajo people and other tribal communities.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Navajo, NM
Government
City
Navajo, NM
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Resources#Water Management#Water Systems#Navajo Nation#Congressional#The U S House Committee#H R 6238#Interior
The Guardian

New Mexico wildfire spreading north toward mountain resort towns near Taos

A raging New Mexico wildfire was headed toward a ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos as howling winds continue to push the erratic flames forward. Officials on Wednesday issued warnings for more people to prepare to evacuate as the fast-moving fire picked up momentum. As people fled, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile-long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico fires could threaten 15,000 homes if they continue to grow, officials say

By Paradise Afshar and Theresa Waldrop, CNN More than 15,000 homes could be threatened over the next three days if the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires in New Mexico continue to grow, according to Andy Lyon, a public information officer with the Southwest Incident Management Team. This includes the city of Las Vegas, New The post New Mexico fires could threaten 15,000 homes if they continue to grow, officials say appeared first on KVIA.
WEATHER
Grist

An oil train is set to destroy pristine Utah mountains. Why won’t Biden stop it?

This story was originally published by Mother Jones and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In the journal from his legendary 1869 expedition down the Colorado River, explorer John Wesley Powell called the remote Tavaputs Plateau in Eastern Utah “one of the stupendous features of this country.” The one-armed Civil War hero marveled at the Wasatch Mountains soaring above the Uinta Basin, the canyons carved by the Green River thousands of feet below, and the Uinta Mountains to the north, where, he wrote, “among the forests are many beautiful parks.”
UTAH STATE
Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo County, AZ
575
Followers
117
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Proudly Serving the Navajo & Hopi Nations, Flagstaff & Winslow, Arizona

 https://www.westernnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy