Public Health

Grand Canyon warns of gastrointestinal illness among river trips and backcountry campers

Navajo-Hopi Observer
Navajo-Hopi Observer
 4 days ago
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – The National Park Service is warning visitors of possible gastrointestinal illness among river users and backcountry campers within Grand Canyon National Park, after receiving increasing reports over the past month.

The park has confirmed norovirus from at least one rafting trip. Reported symptoms include nausea, stomach cramping/pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

Norovirus, and other GI illnesses are contagious and can be contracted from an infected person, contaminated food and water, or by touching contaminated surfaces. Norovirus and other GI illnesses cause sudden-onset vomiting and diarrhea that spreads quickly. The best way to prevent norovirus is proper hand washing and general cleanliness and ensure the safety of your drinking water, according to the NPS Office of Public Health.

The National Park Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the illnesses and stated they are working in collaboration with Coconino County Health and Human Services to ensure proper prevention measures are in place.

The park has asked the public follow the following measures to prevent norovirus transmission on future trips:

• If you are ill or have been ill within the last 72 hours, do not join a group trip. If you become sick, stay away from others and keep your distance from anyone in your group who is ill.

• Wash your hands regularly, particularly before and after using the toilet and before eating meals. Handwashing with potable or treated water and soap is preferable to using hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer should have at least 70 percent alcohol. Ensure hands are appropriately dried with a clean paper towel.

•Avoid sharing food and drinks and putting your hands into shared food sources. Pour food into individual plates/bowls and do not share food, plates, cups, or utensils. Don’t touch the nozzle of water dispensers.

• Ensure water is not only filtered, but also chemically disinfected, as point-of-use filters will not remove norovirus from your water. Alternatively, boil your water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. More information on safe drinking water is available here: https://www.nps.gov/ grca/planyourvisit/safe-water.htm

• During visits to water features throughout the canyon (e.g., waterfalls, pools, streams, side canyons) do not drink from non-potable water sources.

More information is available at www.cdc.gov/norovirus.

Further questions should be directed to Grand Canyon National Park Public Health Service Officer, LCDR Ronan F. King at Ronan_King@nps.gov or (202) 891-8599

Information provided by NPS

SignalsAZ

Yelp Names Prescott as Top Break Destinations for 2022

Each year, Yelp compiles a list of the top break destinations for 2022. Whether on a spring break, summer break, or just need a break from the office, these destinations are the perfect locales to take in a breath of fresh air. Among the list of 4 national cities is our very own hometown, Prescott, Arizona!
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Jerome mining camp was once “The wickedest town in the West”

JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The historic mining town of Jerome, in Yavapai County, sits perched on the side of Cleopatra Hill where some of the richest copper ore was pulled from the earth. Ancient dwellers knew the area’s rich colorful copper-bearing minerals. The Hohokam lived and farmed in the area. Conquistadors searching for cities of gold noted rich copper ore when they explored the area in 1585. But their quest was for gold, not copper, and they moved on.
JEROME, AZ
knau.org

Health officials report norovirus spike in Coconino County

Health officials in Coconino County report an uptick in cases of norovirus. The gastrointestinal illness spreads easily through direct contact with an infected person, touching a surface or object contaminated with the virus, or eating and drinking contaminated items. Coconino County Health and Human Services urge people to use preventative...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Flagstaff challenged by climate migration, housing shortage

The National League of Cities featured Flagstaff in a recent report on how climate change is driving the movement of people. Flagstaff’s cool temperatures are attracting more visitors at the same time the city is feeling the strain of housing shortages, water scarcity, and wildfires. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny spoke with the city’s sustainability director Nicole Antonopoulos about the stress of climate migration.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Water Line Replacement to Close Part of Gurley Street Downtown

Closure to take Place Tuesday, May 24 6 a.m. to Thursday May 26 4 p.m. The City of Prescott Water Operations will be conducting work to replace the water service line for Hassayampa Inn at 122 E. Gurley St which will include resurfacing of the roadway. This will require a street closure of E. Gurley Street from Cortez St to Marina (see map below).
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Effective immediately PVPD to enhance traffic enforcement

Effective immediately, the Prescott Valley Police Department will add additional traffic enforcement on Sommer Drive between Navajo and Lakeshore Drives. The added enforcement is due to drivers regularly exceeding the speed limit while using the road as a shortcut. Police officers ask residents to slow down and adhere to posted...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

JUST IN UPDATE: MISSING 74-YEAR-OLD HIKER FOUND DECEASED

MISSING 74-YEAR-OLD HIKER FOUND DECEASED ON MINGUS MOUNTAIN. May 18, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams and partners located the body of Donald Hayes, 74 of Prescott Valley, who had been missing on Mingus Mountain since last Friday. Mr. Hayes was found in a rugged area that had been difficult for searchers to reach, but they were able to do so this afternoon, allowing them to locate the victim. Mr. Hayes’ dog Ranger who was with him on the hike, was found alive having remained with the victim. Ranger was seen to on scene by a volunteer who was a veterinarian and was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
WDBO

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

The Top "Foodie" City in Arizona May Surprise You

There's a lot of places to eat in this Arizona city.Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash. When asked what the ultimate “foodie” city is in all of Arizona, most residents around the state would likely guess Scottsdale, or Tucson, Mesa, or maybe Phoenix itself. There might even be a few random guesses in there as well, like Lake Havasu City or Bisbee. However, according to a recent study performed by data scientists at Insurify, the ultimate foodie destination in Arizona isn’t what most in the state would suggest.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona mother dies after ATV flips over, 2 children survive

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — An Arizona mother died Thursday after an ATV she was driving with her two young children rolled over in Yavapai County. Kimberly Kapp, 40, of Prescott died from injuries sustained in the rollover crash near Big Bug Mesa in Mayer, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop near Winslow

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man was busted for trying to smuggle nearly $1.4 million worth of illegal drugs in Arizona, authorities said. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Edward Jose Tovar-Gonzalez on State Route 87 just south of Winslow on Tuesday for traffic violations. A Gila County Sheriff’s Office K-9 walked around the vehicle and alerted deputies there may be drugs in the car. When they searched it, they say they found nearly 56,000 M-30 fentanyl pills and 2 grams of cocaine. Tovar-Gonzalez was booked into jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs.
WINSLOW, AZ
Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo County, AZ
Proudly Serving the Navajo & Hopi Nations, Flagstaff & Winslow, Arizona

 https://www.westernnews.com/

