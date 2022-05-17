U.S. identifies Native American boarding schools, burial sites
By Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press
Navajo-Hopi Observer
2 days ago
Adjunct history professor and research associate Larry Larrichio holds a copy of a late 19th century photograph of pupils at an Indigenous boarding school in Santa Fe during an interview in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The U.S. Interior Department released a report May 11, that uncovers the truth about the federal government's past oversight of Native American boarding schools. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many New Mexico families the pandemic and now inflation is making it difficult to put food on their tables. Now a local food bank, that they rely on, is having a hard time stocking their shelves with food. Storehouse New Mexico has been feeding the needy in the community for the […]
Fire managers brace for return of red flag weather. Following several days of better weather, managers on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire cautioned during last night’s update the state heads back into red flag weather today and tomorrow. Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team Commander Carl Schwope, who is overseeing the fire’s south zone, reported “crews made a lot of good progress,” over the past six days, “but the next couple of days are going to be a big challenge…We don’t think any evacuations need to change; we think everything is right where it’s at…but keep paying attention. If we can make it through the next couple of days, things are going to be looking really good but it’s going to be definitely a couple of challenging days. We know the fire’s going to move.” Regarding evacuations, San Miguel County yesterday downgraded Rociada from go to set and announced power had been restored there. Bull Canyon, Cow Creek, along with upper and lower Colonias remain in go status. As of this morning, the fire measured 303,341 acres and had 34% containment. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now 74% contained at 45,605 acres; a new incident management team, the Rocky Mountain Black Team, takes over that fire today. The Santa Fe, Carson and portions of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands enact closures today, but changed a previous termination date at the end of the year to July 18, closer to the potential monsoon season, at which point the closures will be re-evaluated. Several state parks also close today due to fire danger, including Santa Fe’s Hyde Memorial.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office yesterday relayed the contents of a discussion the governor had with President Joe Biden on Tuesday in which she “underscored the impacts of the fires on New Mexico communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as New Mexico recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in the state.” According to the governor’s office, Lujan Grisham also invited the president to visit New Mexico and see “firsthand the impact of the wildfires and meet with affected New Mexicans, which the President said he intends to do.”
Serious wind, heat and dry problems are driving big wildfires in the US Southwest with no signal of aid in the weather conditions forecast. About 16,000 households have been evacuated in New Mexico, with 40,000 folks impacted and no end in sight. What is up coming. Observers count on additional...
The Albuquerque Museum tells the compelling story of African American homesteading in New Mexico in the exhibition Facing the Rising Sun. ALBUQUERQUE, NM—Homesteading in New Mexico was both a fruitful and back-breaking affair for many African American families leaving the American South and other eastern points during the early half of the 20th century.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico has reached an agreement with two pueblos about cannabis taxes. Under the agreement, the pueblos of Pojoaque and Picuris have the authority to administer their own taxes for cannabis sales. “New Mexico has a strong history of collaborating with tribes to efficiently administer taxes while recognizing tribal […]
Ethel Maharg is a Republican Candidate for Governor of New Mexico. She is a former mayor of the Village of Cuba, New Mexico and has been a small business owner. Maharg shared more about her campaign for Governor of New Mexico with KRWG News.
In today’s COVID-19 update, AMA's former president looks at continuing disparities, and discusses combined vulnerabilities faced by the Navajo Nation as well as approaches to effective COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Learn more at the AMA COVID-19 resource center. Speakers. Barbara McAneny, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, AMA past president. Transcript.
At the Albuquerque City Council’s Monday meeting, councilors voted 6-3 to add $250,000 to the City’s budget to fund the Planned Parenthood of New Mexico abortion business, according to a press release from the Council. The measure was proposed by newly elected City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, a far-leftist...
We’ve got a first neighborhood with Richmond America Homes — Tim Brislin, senior vice president at Harvard Investments. Monarch, a new community on the horizon at Mariposa Subdivision, is gearing up for sales. Some key infrastructure has been laid and land for the project has been cleared as...
Shoppers wear masks inside the Coronado mall in Albuquerque in late August, 2021. In mid-May 2022, community spread is surging again. Scientists say it's so high is because of “reduced indoor masking.” (Photo by Shelby Kleinhans for Source NM) Most people in New Mexico are now living in...
The Festival Flamenco Alburquerque is celebrating its 35th year from June 11 to 18, 2022. The thrilling week-long event, sponsored by the National Institute of Flamenco and the University of New Mexico, is the most significant flamenco event outside of Spain. The festival takes place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and...
The Luna Community College campus in Las Vegas has been the main Incident Command Post for the U.S. Forest Service since April 10, right after wildfires started in northeastern New Mexico. During this disaster, over 1,000 Forest Service personnel, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and Emergency Medical personnel worked out of the Luna campus on a daily basis.
GRANTS, N.M. – In 2017, Cibola County local Bruce Lynn had the hunting opportunity of a lifetime. Lynn lawfully shot and killed a bear in the Zuni Mountains with a bow and arrow, proud of his hunt, he went to have the animal taxidermized so he could display the animal hide in his cabin. Lynn took the bear to American Wildlife Taxidermy and had Daniel L. Gruben do the taxidermy work. After submitting the animal to what he thought was a fair taxidermist, Lynn was wronged when the hide returned and it was not the same pelt as belonged to the bear he shot. A lengthy court battle ensued and finally came to a head on May 12; the Cibola County Magistrate Court found the pelt Lynn received was not the same animal he had submitted to the taxidermist, and ordered Gruben to pay Lynn $5,000 in damages.
Allison Nanez went straight into medical school after graduating from New Mexico State University last spring – and she didn’t have to venture far from her Aggie stomping grounds. Nanez, an Albuquerque native, is finishing her first year at Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine, a private medical school...
CHROMO, COLORADO — A gray blanket mutes the normally green, vibrant mountains of southern Colorado where the Navajo River carves a path just miles from the New Mexico border. The suffocating smoke from a string of raging forest fires provides the most pressing evidence that the region’s climate is changing.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A conservative-backed foundation that posts voting registration records online is urging a federal judge to override objections by New Mexico election regulators who say the initiative violates state law and would discourage voter participation. At a hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge James Browning peppered attorneys with questions but took no immediate action. The VoteRef.com website does not list details of how people voted regarding candidates or initiatives. The Voter Reference Foundation has posted voter rolls from at least 20 states that can be searched by names or addresses to verify where people live and view whether they voted in various past elections.
Lightning sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest Monday but the thunderstorms brought welcome rain to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico and is now the state's largest in recorded history. “We haven’t seen rain in a really long time...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is now collecting donations for wildfire evacuees. The community hub is collecting items like snacks, laundry detergent, personal hygiene products and socks. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the John Marshall Health and Social Services Center (1500 Walter SE). […]
