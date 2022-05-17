ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Abilene Zoo Salutes All Military With their Own Special Day

By Rudy Fernandez
 2 days ago
National Armed Forces Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 21st, this day was created to celebrate all five branches of the United States Military. Furthermore, Armed Forces Day was originally conceived by President Harry S Truman and became a holiday in 1949. Today the Abilene Zoo celebrates National Armed...

