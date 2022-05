Chelsea Handler and her trainer Ben Bruno have been sharing some seriously impressive fitness content on Instagram lately, and the comedian's latest video is no exception. In the clip, Handler maintains a modified plank position with a pad on the ground supporting her knees. While keeping her back flat and her torso steady (which requires a ton of core control, BTW), she rolls a barbell away from herself by extending her arms forward before rolling it back toward her chest by bending at her elbows. The isometric ab roll-out variation looks incredibly difficult, but Handler breezes through it like it's nothing, as her followers were quick to point out.

