ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Johns Hopkins students create edible tape to keep burritos closed

WNYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. - Johns Hopkins students just "wrapped up" a one-of-a-kind project. It's called "Tastee Tape." The edible adhesive is made of food-grade fibrous scaffold and...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

The Middle East Best Food

Blink and you might miss this tiny Levantine market and deli while chugging along Coral Way. If you do, let your GPS recalculate and circle back to what’s about to become your new favorite lunch spot. Middle East Best Foods makes one of the tastiest shawarma wraps in Miami. It comes on their own homemade pita with a shower of zaatar that feels more like an August thunderstorm (i.e. very generous). Also make sure to grab a spinach pie, which has soft, fluffy dough encasing a lemony spinach and onion filling. This is a tiny store, and every millimeter of space is packed with food or something to cook food with, so it’s mostly a takeout operation. However, there are two tiny tables near the front where you can enjoy your food and read all the old newspaper clippings from the owner’s past life as an acclaimed chef in the Middle East.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy