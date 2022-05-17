Saugatuck's Cat Pond battling back for one last chance at state title

After Saugatuck’s Cat Pond earned all-state honors in the pole vault as a freshman, the path to a state championship was on her mind.

It was a realistic goal with three years remaining considering she was already one of the state’s best.

But then everything started to unravel.

Pond’s sophomore season was canceled altogether because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then as a junior, she injured her back and was able to compete in just three meets. But one of those meets was the state championships and she again earned all-state honors despite the injury.

Now a senior, the back injury has continued to plague Pond, though she has continued to fight through it little by little in pole vault and the sprints.

She is hoping for one more healthy state meet — or even semi-healthy — and a chance to beat her personal best height of 9 feet, 6 inches.

“As a freshman I was all-state, then we lost sophomore season because of COVID. Then I had my back injury last year when I was really hoping to be state champion,” Pond said. “But being realistic, I don’t think that is in the books this year. But I am hoping to end with another all-state performance.”

Of course, a state championship can’t be ruled out, either.

“She only vaulted twice last year and ended up on the podium,” Saugatuck coach Angelina Bauer said. “She is a gamer.”

A lower back injury is never good for an athlete, but in an event that twists the back constantly like pole vault, it is tough to come back from.

Pond’s incredible strength in her arms and legs has helped compensate, but things still aren’t clicking.

“It is a very technical sport and that makes it easier to hurt yourself. This year has been a little bit harder because I have been hurt. I have only competed in a couple meets. I am still kind of waiting to see what I can potentially do at regionals (and hopefully state). I know it will be hard because I had to miss a lot of the practice that I would have had,” Pond said. “But it is all about realizing there is nothing I can do about a lot of it. Nothing I can do will bring back sophomore year. Nothing I can do will make up for the injury. These things happen.”

That attitude has been something Bauer has seen absorb into the younger athletes on the team, an incredible lesson to watch first-hand.

“It is hard to watch a kid struggle like she has,” Bauer said. “It is really important that the younger kids see her in immense pain and fight through it. She is so versatile that when she can’t vault, she runs, or throws. She is a really great example for the younger kids (not to give up).”

Pond came to Saugatuck during middle school and discovered the pole vault. She also has been one of Saugatuck’s fastest sprinters in school history when healthy. But pole vault was where she found her niche.

“I moved here in seventh grade and I didn’t even know pole vault was a thing. I was a gymnast and had to stop gymnastics because of an injury. I tried it and it was great,” she said.

Six years later, she is hoping for one final leap before heading to the University of Michigan to study architecture.

“My coaches have been a big support. They have never made me feel bad for not being able to perform,” Pond said. “I am just really hoping to go to state and end where I started off.”

— Contact Sports Editor Dan D'Addona at Dan.D'Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.