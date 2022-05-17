ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

Saugatuck's Cat Pond battling back for one last chance at state title

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyFrd_0fhFi0Xt00

After Saugatuck’s Cat Pond earned all-state honors in the pole vault as a freshman, the path to a state championship was on her mind.

It was a realistic goal with three years remaining considering she was already one of the state’s best.

But then everything started to unravel.

Pond’s sophomore season was canceled altogether because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then as a junior, she injured her back and was able to compete in just three meets. But one of those meets was the state championships and she again earned all-state honors despite the injury.

Now a senior, the back injury has continued to plague Pond, though she has continued to fight through it little by little in pole vault and the sprints.

She is hoping for one more healthy state meet — or even semi-healthy — and a chance to beat her personal best height of 9 feet, 6 inches.

“As a freshman I was all-state, then we lost sophomore season because of COVID. Then I had my back injury last year when I was really hoping to be state champion,” Pond said. “But being realistic, I don’t think that is in the books this year. But I am hoping to end with another all-state performance.”

Of course, a state championship can’t be ruled out, either.

“She only vaulted twice last year and ended up on the podium,” Saugatuck coach Angelina Bauer said. “She is a gamer.”

A lower back injury is never good for an athlete, but in an event that twists the back constantly like pole vault, it is tough to come back from.

Pond’s incredible strength in her arms and legs has helped compensate, but things still aren’t clicking.

“It is a very technical sport and that makes it easier to hurt yourself. This year has been a little bit harder because I have been hurt. I have only competed in a couple meets. I am still kind of waiting to see what I can potentially do at regionals (and hopefully state). I know it will be hard because I had to miss a lot of the practice that I would have had,” Pond said. “But it is all about realizing there is nothing I can do about a lot of it. Nothing I can do will bring back sophomore year. Nothing I can do will make up for the injury. These things happen.”

That attitude has been something Bauer has seen absorb into the younger athletes on the team, an incredible lesson to watch first-hand.

“It is hard to watch a kid struggle like she has,” Bauer said. “It is really important that the younger kids see her in immense pain and fight through it. She is so versatile that when she can’t vault, she runs, or throws. She is a really great example for the younger kids (not to give up).”

Pond came to Saugatuck during middle school and discovered the pole vault. She also has been one of Saugatuck’s fastest sprinters in school history when healthy. But pole vault was where she found her niche.

“I moved here in seventh grade and I didn’t even know pole vault was a thing. I was a gymnast and had to stop gymnastics because of an injury. I tried it and it was great,” she said.

Six years later, she is hoping for one final leap before heading to the University of Michigan to study architecture.

“My coaches have been a big support. They have never made me feel bad for not being able to perform,” Pond said. “I am just really hoping to go to state and end where I started off.”

— Contact Sports Editor Dan D'Addona at Dan.D'Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

Vintage Photos of Paw Paw, Michigan, 1900-1950s…and Where Did The Name Come From?

It's one of Michigan's most recognized town names...but not many know its background. Why is it called “Paw Paw”? Keep reading... Rodney Hinckley moved here in 1832 and built his farm. That same year, Pierce Barber built a sawmill along the Paw Paw River. Then along came Peter Gremps who bought the sawmill in 1833. Along with Lymon Daniels, they bought up more land and in 1838, platted it and dubbed their new village “Paw Paw” after the Paw Paw River. In 1836, the township was organized as “Lafayette” and in 1867 it finally adopted the name “Paw Paw” after the village. Fine, Paw Paw was named after the river, and the township after the village, but what's 'Paw Paw'? (Some of you already know this...)
PAW PAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Saugatuck, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Saugatuck, MI
Sports
103.3 WKFR

5 Unwritten Rules in Kalamazoo

Whether you're planning on moving to Kalamazoo or you're a lifelong resident, you might want to review these unwritten rules. Here are a handful of unwritten rules in and about Kalamazoo you should probably know. #1. Oberon is a Holiday. Oberon Day is a day that celebrates a very popular...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Your one-stop-shop on your way to Grand Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you live in the Grand Haven or Spring Lake area, or are maybe headed there for a day trip, check out The Corner Market in Spring Lake. They’re a locally-owned party store right along your way to Lake Michigan and Grand Haven with a variety of different soft drinks, beers, wines, snacks – basically anything you could need or want for the beach!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Midland Daily News

Lake Michigan resort is state's quietest hotel

The last thing anyone wants when they stay the night in a hotel is noise and disruption, and depending on where you go and where you stay could play a role in the experience of your stay. Researchers at Mornings.co.uk looked into several hotels across the globe and crunched the...
SAUGATUCK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Injury#Pole Vault#Gymnastics#Contact Sports#Cat Pond#Covid
WOOD

Upscale retirement living with a small town price

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) There’s a lot to consider when deciding on a retirement home – you want quality care but also a vibrant place where friendships will be found and life will be truly enjoyed. The Brook Retirement Communities offers those things and they’re located in 13 communities in West Michigan and northern parts of the state.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Couple Goes Viral Dressing Each Other

A young Kalamazoo couple hilariously dressed each other for a date night and got millions of views. Jessica, also known as @NailAddictKzoo on TikTok, currently has 41.7 thousand followers and 1.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Many of her videos showcase her and her husband just goofing off and having fun. There was one video, in particular, that got them lots of attention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sports
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Owner of Butch's Beach Burritos died Sunday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The owner of Butch’s Beach Burritos, Jim "Butch" Thayer, died on Sunday. His family tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE he was 73. "He was a kind man. I mean, he acted gruff, but he wasn't," his wife Liz says. "And we were going to be married 54 years in June. And everybody knew knew him in that community and knew he was a teddy bear at heart."
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Gorilla At Grand Rapids Zoo Throws Poop At Grandma’s Face

We've all been to the zoo, had an enjoyable time, love the zoo, and take any opportunity to go, some don't mind going to the zoo and can enjoy it if they go, and lastly, there's those who have had an awful experience and have sworn to never go to the zoo again. Let's be honest though going to the zoo is a risk in itself. As the years have gone on, interacting and petting animals at zoos has become more and more normal these incidents have become more common.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

343 infected with COVID across Michigan’s latest school outbreaks

Health officials identified 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks across Michigan last week, including 46 associated with K-12 schools, according to the state’s latest report published Monday, May 16. The largest school outbreak involved 62 students and staff at Dewitt High School in Clinton County, which was one of seven outbreaks...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Popeye's taking over vacant building in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen is coming to Grand Haven!. While there are very few details on the project, Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the popular fast food restaurant is planned for a vacant space at 320 N. Beacon Blvd. That location is where a Wendy's used to be.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
revuewm.com

Hot off the Pasture: Farmers Markets in West Michigan

Summer is near, which means farmers markets around West Michigan are opening their stalls. When you want the best produce there is out there, along with cheese, dairy, meats and homemade items from crafters and artists, the farmers market is the place to be. They all offer something a little...
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy