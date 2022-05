Approximately 300 people packed the inaugural Thundie Sports Awards Saturday night (May 21, 2022) at First Baptist Church Gymnasium. Presented by the Dream for Weave Foundation, in partnership with Thunder Radio and presenting sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln, over 30 awards were presented at the Thundies in front of a sold out crowd. MTSU head softball coach and former CHS softball coach Jeff Breeden delivered the keynote address, focusing on just how special the Coffee County community is when it comes to “small town athletics.” Breeden drove home to athletes and parents “Just how good they have it here” in comparison to other communities he visits on the recruiting trail.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO