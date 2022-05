The City Council of Sioux Center has given final approval to the sale of its former airport to Sioux County. The 78.5 acre site was sold for 1 million dollars. The county plans to use the site for the county fair and equestrian activities. Several buildings on the airport site, including hangars, will be purchased by the county at a cost of some 250-thousand dollars, and will be refurbished to accommodate fair exhibits and and Sioux Center Saddle Club activities. The Sioux County Board of Supervisors earlier gave their approval to the sale. The airport, located 1.5 miles north of Sioux Center, was closed to make way for the Sioux County Regional Airport near Maurice. The county airport is a joint venture between Sioux County, Sioux Center, and Orange City. The Orange City Airport was also closed. It is now part of the city’s industrial park.

ORANGE CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO