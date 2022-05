05.18.2022 | 10:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male walked into the sinkhole at low tode to photograph the tide pools. He didn’t realize that the tide was rising and he became trapped. A Lifeguard was sent in with a Jetski, but the male did not want to go into the water for fear of his camera gear getting damaged. The Lifeguards brought in their “Cliff Rescue” Response Team and a Lifeguard was lowered into the sinkhole. The two made it out to safety. The male had some cuts and scrapes to his legs, but otherwise was not injured and quickly left the area. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

