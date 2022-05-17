ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Boy dies after being buried under sand dune at state park

By SAM METZ Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fhFgBfh00

A 13-year-old Utah boy has died from his injuries a day after a sand dune he was digging in collapsed and buried him at a state park, officials said Monday.

The boy had been digging a tunnel into the dune at southern Utah's Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park when it collapsed on him Saturday evening, park rangers said.

A family member alerted authorities, and rangers arrived to dig the boy out from what they said was about 6 1/2 feet (2 meters) of sand.

After rangers and Kane County Sheriff’s deputies rescued him, found he had a pulse, and administered CPR, the boy was transported to a St. George hospital and then to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. He died there Sunday after not regaining brain activity, the Utah Division of State Parks Department said.

The boy, Ian Spendlove, was from Santa Clara, a small town about 65 miles (105 kilometers) from Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, officials said Monday.

Campers and off-road drivers flock to the park near the Utah-Arizona border for the vibrant hue of its warm, pink sand, which is made out of eroding Navajo sandstone.

Devan Chavez, a spokesman for the parks agency, said he wasn’t aware of any similar incidents at Coral Pink Sand Dunes, but in 2012, another teen died after being trapped under a collapsed sand dune at Snow Canyon State Park, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest.

Saturday's dune collapse remains under investigation . Rangers said it happened quickly and they did not know how long the boy was buried.

Chavez offered condolences to Spendlove’s family and urged visitors to be safe, wear helmets or life jackets and alert others of recreation plans when in state parks.

“Always recreate with a buddy or someone who can help you or go and get help. And always let someone away from the area know where you’re going and what your plan is,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Southern Utah park rangers share warning after boy dies in sand dune

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Southern Utah park rangers say they believe 13-year-old Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, just outside of the campground area, when it unexpectedly collapsed with him inside. The boy was found under approximately six-and-a-half […]
SANTA CLARA, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
St. George, UT
City
Santa Clara, UT
State
Utah State
dakotanewsnow.com

Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fisherman recently made the catch of a lifetime in southeast South Dakota. Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union County, according to Game, Fish and Parks officials. The fish came in at 51.5 inches along with a girth of 32.5 inches - and weighed a whopping 67 pounds, 8 ounces.
UNION COUNTY, SD
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire in Southwest Colorado grows, two 'red flag' days ahead

After sparking due to unknown causes on Tuesday, the Plumtaw Fire has steadily grown in Southwest Colorado. Located about seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, the blaze is currently sized at about 735 acres, based on mapping from Wednesday night. While this is growth compared to the 600 acres that was reported the previous night, Wednesday's firefighting efforts were called "successful" by officials, with key areas still protected. While Wednesday...
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Sand Dunes#Park Rangers#Accident#Kane County Sheriff#Cpr#Navajo
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Body found near north boat landing in Grand Forks identified

(Grand Forks, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned more about a body found in the Red River in Grand Forks Saturday evening. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY News First that the person found has been identified as 32-year-old Jacob Lasley of Redlake, Minnesota. Officers say there were no obvious signs of trauma to Lasley, who had been reported missing April 17th.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KKTV

Small Colorado town not able to water lawns or wash cars during drought

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - Strict water restrictions are in place for a small Colorado community as they state deals with a drought. Officials with the Town of Aguilar announced the tight restrictions on Wednesday:. “Unfortunately, due to the drought the Town of Aguilar will remain on water restrictions until further...
AGUILAR, CO
ksl.com

This structure will remain after the rest of the Utah State Prison is torn down

SALT LAKE CITY — In David Amott's eyes, the Utah State Prison chapel isn't just a church; it's a symbol of the Utah community and reformation. "It's about the people of Utah who donated the money to make sure that this building was constructed ... and how this wonderful synergy was created in the 1950s and early '60s to discuss this thing amongst the people on the inside of the prison and the people on the outside," said Amott, the executive director of Preservation Utah. "Together, they really made a space that will make a difference."
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIDO Talk Radio

A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho

Travel is expensive. What if you just want your kiddo to visit grandma but cant afford it? This Idaho couple got creative. The United States Postal Service Parcel Post started getting underway in 1913. At the beginning there was little to no rules on what you could or couldn't ship. The only real rule was that there was a 50 pound limit on anything you wanted to ship.
BOISE, ID
The Water Desk

Arizona’s future water shock

PHOENIX – On a Saturday morning in late January a chill wind kicks up dust on the high desert ridge north of Scottsdale where wood skeletons of new homes appear above the mesquite and cactus of the Rio Verde Foothills. Along Rio Verde Drive a white tent marks the corner where Karen Nabity and Jennifer Simpson, longtime Foothills residents, collect petition signatures to head off a water emergency bearing down on them and hundreds of their neighbors.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

651K+
Followers
154K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy