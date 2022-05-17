The Old-School Patchwork Quilts of Your Youth Have a Totally Modern Twist Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s a lot of talk about spring cleaning and refreshing your furniture between seasons throughout the year, but what about your home fragrances? I’m not saying that you have to be on the nose with obvious seasonal fragrances, but it’s nice to change it up or simply pick a staple scent that people associate with your place all year round. Candle shopping can be a whirlwind if you don’t know where to start, but one great way to nail down a candle you’ll love is finding a scent that smells just as great at home as it does when you’re on the go: Perfume. The try-before-you-buy fragrance company, Snif, launched their candle line last fall with three signature scents, and has now expanded their collection with a fan favorite. Snif turned their best-selling Sweet Ash fragrance, which had a whopping 8,000 people on the waitlist before its restock this year, into a new candle. Sweet Ash, in candle form, just became available today.

SHOPPING ・ 8 HOURS AGO