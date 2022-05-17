ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Sarah Jane Bourassa

By Delong-Baker Lanning
WHIZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Janie Ward Bourassa, 70 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 21, 1952, in Hurricane, West Virginia, daughter of the late Robert Ward and Zelma Bird Ward....

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

WHIZ

Kathryn L. Anderson

Kathryn L. Anderson, 96 of Philo, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and while at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. Kathryn was born on February 15, 1926 in Muskingum County. She is the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Engle) Drake. Kathryn loved to spend time with her family and friends, and will be missed dearly.
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

Tina M. Filkins

Tina Marie Filkins, 56, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Altercare. She was born November 28, 1965 in Zanesville to Chuck and Marge Beaty Scheiber. She was employed as a trainer for Harry and David. She was a member of the Anchor Church. Tina loved to take pictures, bird watching and sharing her beautiful smile.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mona L. Collins

Mona L. Collins, 84, of Crooksville, went home to be with the Lord, May 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 16, 1937, in Perry County, she was the daughter of the late Dalbert and Mildred Dunn Willison. Mona worked mainly in the food industry throughout her life, from owning her own restaurant, to working in the Crooksville Schools Cafeteria and at Frames Market. She was a former member of the Uniontown Baptist church, loved gardening and of course, cooking. Mona enjoyed traveling and spending time camping and fishing while relaxing on her pontoon boat. Left to mourn her passing are children, Debra Hubbard of Crooksville, and Richard Whitehouse of Roseville; several grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Paula (Butch) Wolfe and Jane (Ray) Lear; brother, Charles (Lucy) Willison. Welcoming her into Heaven were her husband, James Edward Collins Jr; parents; and grandchildren, Richard “Harry” Whitehouse, and Wesley Whitehouse; brothers, Sonny Willison, and John Willison. Calling hours will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held beginning at 4pm with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. You Can sign the online register book or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Roy J. Maxwell

Roy J. Maxwell, 99, of Zanesville, died at 3:41 P.M. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Brookdale Senor Living, Zanesville. He was born January 16, 1923, a son of the late Harley E. and Gertrude Maris Maxwell. He was a member of Norval Park Church of Christ and served as a deacon for 45 years. Roy worked for Rockwell International as a tool and die maker before retiring in 1987 and is a United States Army Veteran serving in World War Two.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Bryan Joseph “Jay” Butler

Bryan Joseph “Jay” Butler, 38 of Zanesville passed away tragically on May 14, 2022 in Nashport. He was born in Zanesville to Cheryl (Byron) Goslin Gorsky and Joe (Lisa) Butler. He graduated from John Glenn High School and attended Zane State College. Bryan was formerly living in Los...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Margie L. Mallett

Margie L. Mallett, 63 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, at her home while surrounded by her loving family and while under the care of Shriver’s Hospice. Margie was born in Cambridge on June 15, 1958. She is the daughter of Reda (McKinley) Blasenhauer and the late Jack Blasenhauer. Margie retired from the Sporting Goods section of Walmart in Cambridge after working there for 16 years. She loved owls, from watching them to collecting figurines of them. Margie loved to spend time Fishing and playing Bingo, but her favorite way to spend time was with her family.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Shirley J. McCulley

Shirley Joan McCulley, 73 of New Concord, went home to be with the Lord on May 16, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in Zanesville, Ohio on June 1, 1948. She is the daughter of the late Robert V. and Patricia J (McDonald) Barr. She worked for the Longaberger Basket Company in Quality Control and enjoyed quilting, cooking and baking. She was a member of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church. She was very active with the Church, she was instrumental in starting the community dinners and she was known as “the oldest teenager” at the church. She loved taking her grandchildren on adventures and spending as much time with her family as she could.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Paul E. “Gene” Watson Sr

Paul E. “Gene” Watson Sr, 84, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1937, in Crooksville to the late Earl and Opal (Luster) Watson. Gene spent 38 ½ years as a glass worker for Superior Glass in Bremen and another 20 plus years with Classics and More, LLC and Value Auto Auction. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and Ohio State Football. Surviving are his children, Paul E. (Tammy) Watson Jr of Crooksville and Aunda Patterson of New Lexington; grandchildren, Alisha (Phillip) Moore, Stevi (Nick) Dennis, Paul “Buck” Watson III, Tanner (Lauren) Watson, Miranda Gorby, Jessica Watts, Julie Russell, Trina Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Tony Taylor; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Moore, Meredith Watson, Tommy, Tosha and Lindsey Bolyard, Hillary Miller and Hannah Taylor; daughter-in-law, Carol Taylor, son-in-law, Pete Van Atta and special friend, Rosalie Jellison. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nancy A. Watson, who passed away April 26, 2014; stepson, Gene Taylor; brothers, Jack Watson, Earl Watson Jr, Lawrence Watson; sisters, June Crooks, Gloria Ann Dalrymple and great granddaughter, Haley Taylor. Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Friday May 20, 2022, at 11:00 am with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery next to his beloved wife. Visit www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com to sign the online register book or send a message of support.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Infamous Bar Demolished

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An infamous bar known for harboring illegal activities has been demolished. The structure formerly known as Hoppy’s Bar, located at 753 Putnam Avenue was forfeited by its last owner, who was arrested for trafficking marijuana. Muskingum County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Welch explained how the property...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Ribbon Cutting for Northside Pharmacy, Relocates to Taylor Street

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The brand new location of Northside Pharmacies held their ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this afternoon. The new building is on Taylor Street while the previous facility was on Bell Street, the location is the only pharmacy in the area to be open 24/7. E.J. Stoepfel the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Local Teen Sarah Clapper Runs for Miss Teen Ohio USA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sarah Clapper will be competing in the Miss Ohio Teen USA Pageant this upcoming weekend. The pageant will take place in Portsmouth Ohio, with over 40 contestants. Sarah is 17 years old and attended Tri-Valley high school before switching over to online school to accommodate her...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WHIZ

Man charged in connection to assault at Jesse Owens State Park

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio–The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attack at Jesse Owens State Park that resulted in two injuries. Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath said 58-year-old Anthony Senyak of Cleveland is charged with Felonious Assault in connection to the incident which took place this past Sunday night .
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Blue Ribbon 50+ Expo Held at County Fairgrounds

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted its first ever 50+ Expo. The event was put in place to give folks over 50 important resources that the community provides. Gail Deitrick, the Fair Board Vice President says that this event puts vital resources in one easy spot. “Its important...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Palmer Jr. Enters Guilty Plea

A Chandlersville man who attempted to give a child herpes plead guilty Monday to one second-degree felony count of kidnapping. 22-year-old Alanzo Palmer Jr. was originally indicted with felonious assault, child endangering by torture, child endangering by abuse, child endangering by neglect and kidnapping all with serious physical harm and one count of kidnapping to facilitate a felony.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Downtown Walk in Honor of National Employee Wellness and Fitness Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Quality Care Partners celebrated National Employee Wellness and Fitness Day by hosting a lunchtime walk through downtown Zanesville. Quality Care Partners is an organization that coordinates healthcare services, insurance companies, and employers. Quality Care Partners CEO Cindy Baker explained how people can benefit by using lunchtime...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WHIZ

WHIZ Sports 5-16: Raiders Offense Propels Morgan Over Maysville

PHILO, OH- We had two local teams face off against each other in the softball playoffs. Both squads looked to get one step closer to the state title. But, only one team could advance. It was a pitcher’s duel early on here as Mallori Bradley of Maysville and Malayni Clemons...
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ Sports 5-17: Colts Shock Electrics; Scotties Upset By Knights

PHILO, OH- It was a big day in our area for playoff baseball as plenty of our local teams were in action. It was the Philo Electrics and the Meadowbrook Colts in a matchup between Muskingum Valley League teams looking to advance. Early on, it was Griffin Wells getting the...
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

North Valley Bank To Open New Location in Pataskala

PATASKALA, Ohio – North Valley Bank has begun construction at 66 East Broad Street for its new Business Banking Center in Pataskala. The new location is scheduled to open late in the summer of this year. This will be the 10th location the bank has in the area. Jim...
PATASKALA, OH
WHIZ

Mid-East Student Wins State Competition

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Several Mid-East students recently traveled to Columbus to compete in the SkillsUSA Competition at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. SkillsUSA is a vocational education program that provides training and leadership skills as well as opportunities for high school students to compete regionally in their specific fields.
COLUMBUS, OH

