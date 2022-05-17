Sarah Jane Bourassa

Mona L. Collins, 84, of Crooksville, went home to be with the Lord, May 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 16, 1937, in Perry County, she was the daughter of the late Dalbert and Mildred Dunn Willison. Mona worked mainly in the food industry throughout her life, from owning her own restaurant, to working in the Crooksville Schools Cafeteria and at Frames Market. She was a former member of the Uniontown Baptist church, loved gardening and of course, cooking. Mona enjoyed traveling and spending time camping and fishing while relaxing on her pontoon boat. Left to mourn her passing are children, Debra Hubbard of Crooksville, and Richard Whitehouse of Roseville; several grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Paula (Butch) Wolfe and Jane (Ray) Lear; brother, Charles (Lucy) Willison. Welcoming her into Heaven were her husband, James Edward Collins Jr; parents; and grandchildren, Richard “Harry” Whitehouse, and Wesley Whitehouse; brothers, Sonny Willison, and John Willison. Calling hours will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held beginning at 4pm with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. You Can sign the online register book or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

CROOKSVILLE, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO