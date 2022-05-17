ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers polled dead last in latest ESPN power rankings

By Anthony Rizzuti
 2 days ago
After another disappointing five-win campaign, head coach Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers have used this offseason as a life raft. With a revamped staff, a handful of solid free-agent signings and a nice showing in the 2022 NFL draft, the team is in better standing now than it was four months ago.

ESPN’s “power panel,” however, doesn’t seem to be onboard with that notion.

In the latest set of power rankings from the worldwide leader—as voted on by over 80 writers, editors and television personalities—the Panthers are pretty far down on the totem pole. In fact, they’re as far down as you can go.

Carolina, perhaps surprisingly, ranks a dead-last 32nd—right behind their fellow NFC Southers in the Atlanta Falcons at No. 31 and the lowly Detroit Lions at No. 30.

They’re there, assuredly, due to the uncertainty at the quarterback position. Whether it’s their wildcard swing on third-rounder Matt Corral or the current starter in Sam Darnold, the Panthers have no surefire answer for their painful woes under center.

Team beat writer David Newton, who was tasked with selecting the Panther who benefitted most from the draft, then gave a somewhat optimistic outlook at the spot—picking Darnold as the primary winner.

“This could go either way. Darnold benefited in that Carolina made left tackle Ikem Ekwonu the sixth pick, strengthening an already rebuilt line that gave up 52 sacks a year ago,” Newton writes. “Darnold is best when not under pressure. At the same time, the Panthers traded back into the third round for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who will become the fan favorite to start if Darnold falls back into habits that have haunted him through his first four NFL seasons. This is Darnold’s job, but only as long as he produces.”

For those who are still in the business of caping for Darnold, there are no excuses to be made from here on out. Carolina has finally pieced together a presentable offensive line and carries a more than respectable group of skill players to complement the fifth-year passer.

Now, it’s up to Darnold keep his job and get his team out of this cellar.

