Prada has joined forces with artist Cassius Hirst — also known as Cass — to update the America’s Cup sneakers from its Linea Rossa line. The collaboration features four styles with names inspired from the world of music. “ATT4CK” comes with molded spikes and is given a three-dimensional effect with crinkled spray paint, while “D3CAY” is given a distressed look with multiple layers of colors. “SUST4IN” is spray-painted with two different shades of the same color for a tonal look, and “REL3ASE” is a bicolor design with two contrasting colors sprayed on each side of the shoe. All four models feature Cass’ name repeatedly printed on the lacing system, and Prada’s iconic red stripe runs down the rear.

