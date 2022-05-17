ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World's largest aircraft owner lost 113 planes to Russia due to sanctions

By Chris Isidore
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AerCap Holdings, the aircraft leasing giant that is the world's largest owner of jets, lost 113 planes when Russia seized them in response to sanctions triggered by the war in...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 26

Pablo Curley
1d ago

Russian is getting worsening every day getting Poorly everyday. Hey Putin, You have Toxicity brain Cells. When your Cancer will expired? So we throw big Party 🎉🎉🎉🎉

Reply(6)
4
Larry Lentz
1d ago

These sanctions are still hurting everyone but Russia. We should back off out of everyone else's business and work on our own behavior. We invaded many countries and ruined their way of life, also killing millions. we have done far worse than Russia defending its borders from NATO and US building troops on their border threatening them.

Reply(4)
4
