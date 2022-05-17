ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Highlights of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Other Clips From Bengals Practice

By James Rapien
 2 days ago

The Bengals were back on the practice field on Tuesday

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals were back at practice on Tuesday for voluntary OTAs.

Safety Jessie Bates and defensive end Trey Hendrickson weren't on attendance, but most of the roster was practicing. Watch clips of Burrow, Chase, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and a plethora of other Bengals players below.

Highlights of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Others at Bengals Practice (; 4:31)

