SPOKANE, Wash.- A man who was allegedly assaulted has been taken to the hospital. Spokane police say the victim was in an apartment near 2nd and Havanna with two other men when at some point one of the two men hit the victim in the head with an object. The man who hit the victim then left the apartment. Police are currently searching or him. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say he was awake and talking. Major crimes is investigating.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO