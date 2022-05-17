NJ college grads could make $200,000 a year working at Walmart

Oh, you're going to love this. My friends at Mercer Eats are reporting that taim mediterranean kitchen is opening it's first New Jersey location in Princeton this summer. If the name sounds familiar, it's because it's based close by in New York City and has 8 locations. Serious Eats named taim's falaffel the best in New York City and said its Sabich sandwich was one of the best sandwiches they've ever eaten. It was also named one of the Top 50 restaurants in New York by Zagat. That's pretty impressive.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO