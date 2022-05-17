ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ college grads could make $200,000 a year working at Walmart

By Jen Ursillo
 2 days ago
College graduates and college students have a chance to jump-start a career in management and make a decent starting salary with a new pilot program being launched by a big box retailer. This summer, Walmart is starting the College2Career program that gives...

