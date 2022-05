COLUMBIA − COVID-19 cases are starting to increase in Boone County, but officials say numbers may not be totally accurate due to at-home COVID tests not being reported. “There are a lot of folks testing at home now, so we may not receive reports of those positive test results. So our numbers might actually be a little higher than the numbers we actually have,” Trina Teacutter, a nursing supervisor at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), said.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO