OLD SHASTA, Calif.- The battle to keep fire station 56 staffed and operational has been going on for over a year, and now community members have new hope to keep it alive. In April, The Shasta County Board of Supervisors voted to move forward with the first steps to change the fire service in Old Shasta from its volunteer fire department to CAL FIRE and the Shasta County Fire Department.

SHASTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO