Where the Oregon Ducks rank in ESPN’s latest future defense power rankings
While the Oregon Ducks have historically been known for their dynamic offenses and flashy style, the new regime might change that a bit.
With Dan Lanning at the helm, it may be defense first in Eugene, and while Kenny Dillingham will certainly raise some opposition, the pedigree of the defensive staff has turned some heads early.
The Ducks are going into the 2022 season without their defensive star, Kayvon Thibodeaux, on the roster, but Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Brandon Dorlus and Christian Gonzalez are projected to fill the void.
Recently, ESPN put out its annual future power ranking for defenses in college football. The rankings assess the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons, “accounting for current rosters, incoming recruits and transfers and potential NFL departures.”
They also take coaching changes into account, which is a big help for the Ducks.
So where does Oregon rank according to ESPN? Let’s take a look:
Clemson Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
Wisconsin Badgers
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Iowa Hawkeyes
Cincinnati Bearcats
LSU Tigers
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
Utah Utes
Baylor Bears
Oregon Ducks
2021 future defense ranking: 6 Scouting the Ducks: The unit has been on a solid trajectory but enters a transition period with coach Dan Lanning's arrival and the departure of standout end Kayvon Thibodeaux, playmaking safety Verone McKinley III and others. Lanning proved himself as both a tactician and a recruiter at Georgia, and should continue predecessor Mario Cristobal's momentum in attracting top defenders to Eugene. The immediate forecast is a bit murky, but Oregon returns a foundational piece in sophomore linebacker Noah Sewell, who last fall had a team-high 114 tackles, ranked second behind Thibodeaux in sacks (4), and tied for the team lead in forced fumbles (2). Sewell is surrounded by non-senior linebackers whom Oregon needs to emerge, such as junior Mase Funa, redshirt freshman Justin Flowe, sophomores Keith Brown and Treven Ma'ae and others. Sophomore Bradyn Swinson is listed at defensive end but could play outside linebacker for Lanning and coordinator Tosh Lupoi after recording three sacks and making a start in 2021. There's some experience up front with senior tackle Popo Aumavae, junior end Brandon Dorlus and sophomore tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson, but all three missed time this spring following surgeries, allowing others to get more field time. The development of players such as sophomore tackle Sua'ava Poti, sophomore end Brandon Buckner and junior tackle Sam Taimani, a transfer from Washington, will help the long-term depth. Safeties Bennett Williams (three interceptions in 2021), Jamal Hill (seven starts in 2021) and Steve Stephens IV (eight starts) will lead a somewhat new-look secondary this fall. The cornerback spot has new faces, including Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez and fellow sophomores Trikweze Bridges (three starts in 2021) and Dontae Manning (18 tackles as a reserve). Oregon should get most of its DB rotation back next fall, and added ESPN 300 recruits Jahlil Florence and Trejon Williams.
Oklahoma State Cowboys
1
1
1
1
Comments / 0