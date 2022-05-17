ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Where the Oregon Ducks rank in ESPN’s latest future defense power rankings

By Zachary Neel
 5 days ago

While the Oregon Ducks have historically been known for their dynamic offenses and flashy style, the new regime might change that a bit.

With Dan Lanning at the helm, it may be defense first in Eugene, and while Kenny Dillingham will certainly raise some opposition, the pedigree of the defensive staff has turned some heads early.

The Ducks are going into the 2022 season without their defensive star, Kayvon Thibodeaux, on the roster, but Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Brandon Dorlus and Christian Gonzalez are projected to fill the void.

Recently, ESPN put out its annual future power ranking for defenses in college football. The rankings assess the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons, “accounting for current rosters, incoming recruits and transfers and potential NFL departures.”

They also take coaching changes into account, which is a big help for the Ducks.

So where does Oregon rank according to ESPN? Let’s take a look:

Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCIQn_0fhFWlxn00 Oct. 6, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC; A Clemson Tigers helmet sits on the bench during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2Sb4_0fhFWlxn00 Justin Shaffer #54 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates their win against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAa3P_0fhFWlxn00 Nov. 20, 2021; College Station, Texas; A general view of the stands at the last regular season home game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URKcI_0fhFWlxn00

Wisconsin Badgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SV5Bn_0fhFWlxn00 Dec. 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (19) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers safety Scott Nelson (9) during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xskKW_0fhFWlxn00 Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13.

Iowa Hawkeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mx911_0fhFWlxn00 Oct. 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland; Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrates after a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bearcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLh4J_0fhFWlxn00 Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) celebrates after a 4th down stop in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13.

LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O47et_0fhFWlxn00 Jan. 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana; Detail view of LSU Tigers helmets after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9W5w_0fhFWlxn00

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6hB5_0fhFWlxn00 Nov. 9, 2019; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (53) sacks Maryland Terrapins quarterback Josh Jackson (17) during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q24Ja_0fhFWlxn00 Utah Utes mascot Swoop poses during the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Utes and the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium on December 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Utes defeated the Ducks 38-10. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Baylor Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXpsG_0fhFWlxn00 Sept. 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiSpu_0fhFWlxn00 Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

2021 future defense ranking: 6 Scouting the Ducks: The unit has been on a solid trajectory but enters a transition period with coach Dan Lanning's arrival and the departure of standout end Kayvon Thibodeaux, playmaking safety Verone McKinley III and others. Lanning proved himself as both a tactician and a recruiter at Georgia, and should continue predecessor Mario Cristobal's momentum in attracting top defenders to Eugene. The immediate forecast is a bit murky, but Oregon returns a foundational piece in sophomore linebacker Noah Sewell, who last fall had a team-high 114 tackles, ranked second behind Thibodeaux in sacks (4), and tied for the team lead in forced fumbles (2). Sewell is surrounded by non-senior linebackers whom Oregon needs to emerge, such as junior Mase Funa, redshirt freshman Justin Flowe, sophomores Keith Brown and Treven Ma'ae and others. Sophomore Bradyn Swinson is listed at defensive end but could play outside linebacker for Lanning and coordinator Tosh Lupoi after recording three sacks and making a start in 2021. There's some experience up front with senior tackle Popo Aumavae, junior end Brandon Dorlus and sophomore tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson, but all three missed time this spring following surgeries, allowing others to get more field time. The development of players such as sophomore tackle Sua'ava Poti, sophomore end Brandon Buckner and junior tackle Sam Taimani, a transfer from Washington, will help the long-term depth. Safeties Bennett Williams (three interceptions in 2021), Jamal Hill (seven starts in 2021) and Steve Stephens IV (eight starts) will lead a somewhat new-look secondary this fall. The cornerback spot has new faces, including Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez and fellow sophomores Trikweze Bridges (three starts in 2021) and Dontae Manning (18 tackles as a reserve). Oregon should get most of its DB rotation back next fall, and added ESPN 300 recruits Jahlil Florence and Trejon Williams.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M13qV_0fhFWlxn00 Nov. 6, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia; Oklahoma State Cowboys players celebrate after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

1

1

IN THIS ARTICLE
Followers
Community Policy