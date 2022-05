St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Ramsey County judge today ruled a Bloomington man is incompetent to face prosecution for stabbing his girlfriend and setting her on fire. 47-year-old Patrick Simmons was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 44-year-old Kelly Goodermont on March 15. He and the victim both worked at a St. Paul warehouse, or he allegedly attacked the woman by stabbing her multiple times before pouring a flammable liquid on her and igniting it. When police officers arrived at the scene they found her unresponsive and suffering from severe burns. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO