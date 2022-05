MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Miami-Dade police officer was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of molesting girls. The sentencing hearing for 48-year-old Braulio Gonzalez was held Friday morning. At his sentencing, two of his victims spoke about what happened to them. One of the victims told a psychologist he fondled her several times when she was between eight, and 10 years old. Gonzalez’s defense lawyer, Bruce Lehr, had asked for a 25-year sentence, noting that he was a dedicated officer who saved multiple lives during his time on the force. His wife of four years also testified on his behalf...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO