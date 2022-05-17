Protest ANews4
Messenger photo by John Halley/Athens Messenger content
More than one hundred protesters gathered Sunday at the Athens County Courthouse to protest the recent Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe vs. Wade. The crowd was loud and angry. They chanted slogans such as: “Free abortions on demand. Can we do it? Yes, we can. And “Abortion is healthcare. Healthcare is a right.” Leaders took turns shouting into bullhorns to the angry crowd. The protest continued with a march down Court Street.
