Protest ANews4

NELSONVILLE _ Officials are working and planning for funding for the Nelsonville Dog Park. Grants are available to help build the park, but they are asking for help from community members. According to Nelsonville officials, most grants want to see that the local community is supportive of the park. This is where the help is needed. They encourage residents to go to the Nelsonville Dog Park Facebook Page, (@nelsonvilledogpark) or webpage, (www.nelsonvilledogpark.com) and post a comment, picture or video of your dog and state why the community needs a dog park.

4 DAYS AGO