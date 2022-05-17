Protest ANews4

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than one hundred protesters gathered Sunday at the Athens County Courthouse to protest the recent Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe vs. Wade. The crowd was loud and angry. They chanted slogans such as: “Free abortions on demand. Can we do it? Yes, we can. And “Abortion is healthcare. Healthcare is a right.” Leaders took turns shouting into bullhorns to the angry crowd. The protest continued with a march down Court Street.

Taste of Athens County

Athens NEWS photo by John Halley People showed up at the Taste of Athens County Food Festival with happy smiles and big appetites. There were lots of opportunities to satisfy those appetites with many tasty local dishes from around the county. Mitchell Haight is a Dietetic Intern with the College of Health Sciences at Ohio University. He demonstrates how to make the perfect fruit smoothie to a curious audience at the festival on West State Street in Athens. Taste of Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Drake Hammond appointed to OU Board of trustees

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed Nancy Drake Hammond to the Ohio University Board of Trustees. Hammond, who earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in history from OU before earning a law degree from Ohio State University, served as Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge in the probate and juvenile divisions from 1991 until 2011. She has served as a visiting judge in the Fayette County Common Pleas Court general...
The Athens NEWS

Nelsonville officials ask for social media support for dog park

NELSONVILLE _ Officials are working and planning for funding for the Nelsonville Dog Park. Grants are available to help build the park, but they are asking for help from community members. According to Nelsonville officials, most grants want to see that the local community is supportive of the park. This is where the help is needed. They encourage residents to go to the Nelsonville Dog Park Facebook Page, (@nelsonvilledogpark) or webpage, (www.nelsonvilledogpark.com) and post a comment, picture or video of your dog and state why the community needs a dog park.
The Athens NEWS

Nelsonville creates new committee for historical markers

By Bret Bevens ANews Staff Writer NELSONVILLE — “History is merely a list of surprises. It can only prepare us to be surprised yet again,” American writer, Kurt Vonnegut, once said. The City of Nelsonville may be looking to give its community some surprises with its announcement May 4 of the creation of the City...
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

Program helps region’s kids see more clearly

By Jim Phillips For The Athens NEWS LOGAN – When the mobile vision clinic van pulled into Chieftain Elementary School parking lot Thursday, its staff had already given eye exams to some 10 students at other schools in the Logan-Hocking School District, and had five more scheduled. “In a typical day we’ll do about 30,”...
The Athens NEWS

Peddler's Junction offers shoppers variety of vendor products

If you're looking for something as ordinary as an old board game, or out of the ordinary, like fashions for lawn geese, the Peddler's Junction Vendor Mall might be for you. You might even be able to call the recently opened vending mall an American Pickers paradise. In March, Peddler's Junction officially set up shop in The Market on State, 1002 E. State Street, Athens. Located in the former Elder-Beerman...
The Athens NEWS

Phone call during pandemic changed comedian's life

Like most performing artists, Troy Hammond’s career was hit hard by the pandemic. That’s until this blind comedian, who attended Ohio University, found himself screen testing for the comedy series “Welcome to Flatch” now airing on Fox. “I did not have any incoming work for over a year and a half and the weekend before Thanksgiving 2021, I got a phone call,” Hammond said, during a recent phone interview with...
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
AAA: Gas prices skyrocket in Ohio

Gas prices continue to soar, though the current average prices released by AAA Monday for the week starting May 2 show five other South Central Ohio cities with higher average numbers than Athens. The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 16 cents higher this week at $4.098 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $4.098 ...
The Athens NEWS

Tony's Tavern celebrates 40th anniversary Saturday

Staff Reports A place where everyone knows your name, Tony’s Tavern is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Saturday. Located at 7 W. State St., the popular pub owned by Tony Sylvester has been in business since 1982 making it one of the oldest continuously run locally owned bars in town. “I wanted to open a...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Voters approve levy for new fire station, all other levies on ballot

Athens County voters approved all levies in the county and a pair of questions on a local option in the primary election on Tuesday, May 3. With all 56 of 56 precincts reporting in Athens County - including the absentee votes - the public safety capital improvements tax increase of one half a percent that will assist in the cost of constructing a new fire station on Stimson Avenue gained the support of Athens voters with 823 voting for the tax increase and 562 voting...
The Athens NEWS

Athens County gas prices among highest in state

By John Huthmacher ANEWS Contributing Writer With gasoline prices trending upward, drivers purchasing fuel in Athens County once again find themselves paying among the highest prices in the state to keep their vehicles running. According to gasbuddy.com, the average price for gasoline this week across South Central Ohio is $3.84, while Athens drivers are paying...
The Athens NEWS

Nelsonville business looks to make back pain disappear

NELSONVILLE - Three men have designed a product to make lower back pain a thing of the past. The product is a custom made back support cushion that can be used in a car, at home or in the office. 3D Ergonomics, based in Nelsonville, was founded by three men Ralph Boll, Alan Kennedy and Dr. Michael Brown, a former chiropractor. The whole idea started when Brown noticed that his...
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

OU and Athens holds special memories for a forever Miss America

By Allan Brown ANEWS Editor Fate has intervened in Laurel Schaefer-Bozoukoff’s life at least twice in the past 50 years. And both of those twists of fate involved Ohio University and Athens. Flashback to 1970. ...
The Athens NEWS

Death discussion group to meet May 15

A Death Cafe will be held on May 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship located at 184 Longview Heights, Athens. Cheryl Cesta is one of the organizers of this event. She explained that a “Death Cafe” is an open discussion group that encourages participants to talk about their perceptions, misconceptions, and feelings about death in a completely judgment free environment. Not to be confused...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Tantrum Theater, College of Fine Arts supports middle school theater

The goal of the Athens Middle School Drama Club is to inspire theater etiquette and confidence in students. That goal strives to be realized with support from Tantrum Theater and the Ohio University College of Fine Arts. With a strong theater program at both the elementary and high school levels in the Athens City Schools, Professor of Performance and Tantrum Theater’s director of education Rebecca VerNooy saw a gap in education at Athens Middle School and the need for youth arts education in this age...
The Athens NEWS

Community giveback days return to fairgrounds May 4 and 5

The post Ohio University move out Community Giveback Days will return to the Athens County Fairgrounds on May 4 and 5. Ohio University, the City of Athens, the Athens County Fair Board and multiple non-profit organizations are coordinating efforts to make it easy for students to donate reusable and unwanted items and then make those items available for free to community members. Move-Out Community Give Back Days are open to...
The Athens NEWS

Women’s cancer screenings in Athens County

In collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, OU’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer same-day mammography at the Heritage Community Clinic 16 West Green Dr. Athens, OH on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services are available to all women, uninsured, underinsured or insured. Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 for an appointment. Services offered include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic...
The Athens NEWS

JFS Hosts Job Fair April 27

By Tracey A. Maine Athens NEWS Staff Writer The Athens County Department of Jobs & Family Services will host their 18th annual Job Fair today, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Athens Community Center, located at 710 East State Street, Athens. This event is free and open to the public. According...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Move-OUt donation sites

As part of a coordinated effort to reduce waste, several drop off locations are currently available for students to donate reusable items. Through Friday, April 29, every Ohio University residence hall has an indoor collection area for non-perishable food and clothing as well as an outside donation area designated for carpet/rugs, furniture, and household items. For off campus residents, locations around town and the days and times the drop off...
