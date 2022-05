C&C Wings celebrated its 25th anniversary with a big party on July 14, 2021, just one day before its 26th anniversary. Delaying the celebration by 364 days was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc on C&C Wings, with its two locations in Brownsville, along with just about every other business everywhere. The much-reported “worker shortage” has been an enduring legacy of the pandemic and is still creating headaches for employers.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO