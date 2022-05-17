With Tops supermarket closed, Black Buffalo residents scramble to find food

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 20th:. Ohio Supreme Court ruling on traffic cameras prompts change in Newburgh Heights. Abortion ban trigger legislation prompts heated debate at Statehouse. Siblings ordered to pay $20k for cutting down Metroparks tree. Ohio State raising tuition for new undergrads. Body pulled from...
Summit County Public Health is offering walk-in clinics at various locations this week and again in June, according to a health department media release. The clinics will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters, the release said. The clinics are for people ages 5 and over and no appointments are needed.
Kent State police are investigating a swastika that was painted on the university’s Front Campus. An email sent to the university community stated, “We are not sure exactly when it was painted, but in the aftermath of the massacre in Buffalo, New York, its appearance serves as a reminder of the threat of extremism and the need for all of us to denounce the growing wave of racism, intolerance and violence in our nation.”
Comments / 0