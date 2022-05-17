ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, OH

With Tops supermarket closed, Black Buffalo residents scramble to find food

wksu.org
 4 days ago

The Tops supermarket where Saturday’s fatal shootings took place is a...

www.wksu.org

Comments / 0

Related
wksu.org

Multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Summit County

Summit County Public Health is offering walk-in clinics at various locations this week and again in June, according to a health department media release. The clinics will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters, the release said. The clinics are for people ages 5 and over and no appointments are needed.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Kent State police investigating swastika painted on campus

Kent State police are investigating a swastika that was painted on the university’s Front Campus. An email sent to the university community stated, “We are not sure exactly when it was painted, but in the aftermath of the massacre in Buffalo, New York, its appearance serves as a reminder of the threat of extremism and the need for all of us to denounce the growing wave of racism, intolerance and violence in our nation.”
KENT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy