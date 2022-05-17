With Tops supermarket closed, Black Buffalo residents scramble to find food

Kent State police are investigating a swastika that was painted on the university’s Front Campus. An email sent to the university community stated, “We are not sure exactly when it was painted, but in the aftermath of the massacre in Buffalo, New York, its appearance serves as a reminder of the threat of extremism and the need for all of us to denounce the growing wave of racism, intolerance and violence in our nation.”

KENT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO