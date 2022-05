CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A debate is raging across the country about a very private topic: personal hygiene. It got started when a woman who lives in what she calls “the middle of nowhere” revealed her self-proclaimed “gross” lifestyle on social media. Her lifestyle includes not showering for a week or not brushing her teeth everyday. Annabel Fenwick reveals in a video on TikTok, “The gross things I do because I live alone, in the middle of nowhere, with no contact with other humans.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO