Mounds View, MN

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview.

After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker.

(credit: MnDOT)

Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance.

According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries.

The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up.

WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.

