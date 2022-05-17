Fast Food Worker Stops Kidnapping After Victim Leaves Note Begging For Help

Photo: Getty Images

Memphis police say a fast food employee helped a woman escape an alleged kidnapping after she passed him a note begging for help.

On Sunday (May 15), a Memphis KFC employee reported a kidnapping to police after receiving a woman's written plea for help. With a description of the woman and the man allegedly kidnapping him, the employee was able to lead officers to find them, WREG reports.

Officials identified the alleged perpetrator as 23-year-old Diego Glay . When found by police, Glay reportedly refused to comply and tried to flee before being apprehended.

The woman told police she knew Glay, but when she went to visit him, the suspect took the woman's phone and held her against her will. The alleged victim added that the man physically assaulted and threatened her while in possession of a gun.

According to police, Glay said that he and the woman had been living together in various Memphis hotels.

People reports that the 23-year-old has been charged with kidnapping and evading arrest. Glay is being held on a $35,000 bond at the Shelby County Sheriff's office.

