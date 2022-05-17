ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

One Person Killed in Twin Cities Area Rollover Crash

By Luke Lonien
KROC News
KROC News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities area man was killed in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 36 in Roseville and...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash On Highway 610 In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said it is investigating a serious injury crash in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Highway 610 at Zane Avenue. According to the state patrol, a driver in a Ford Focus was heading eastbound on Highway 610 lost control, drove into the grass median and rolled. Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KROC News

Medford Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Traffic Crash

Elysian, MN (KROC AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic crash in southern Minnesota involving a driver who was not wearing a seatbelt. The deadly wreck happened around 7:30 am Wednesday near Elysian. The State Patrol report says a car driven by 49-year-old Jared Jones of...
MEDFORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, MN
Accidents
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN
KROC News

Rochester Woman Injured in Highway 52 Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 52 in the right lane at 37th Street around 4:30 p.m. when the crash occurred as traffic was slowing. The state patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Twin Cities#Traffic Accident#The Census Bureau
CBS Minnesota

Derek Leake, 56, Charged In Fatal Stabbing On Metro Transit Bus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with two felony counts in the fatal stabbing of another man on a Metro Transit bus last month. Charges were filed in Hennepin County against Derek Leake in the April 24 incident, which happened aboard a Metro Transit Route 21 bus at about 2:10 a.m. The stabbing happened near Lagoon and Emerson avenues. Investigators say a “verbal altercation” preceded the stabbing, and the attacker fled on foot. Surveillance video from the bus showed Leake taking out a large knife and cleaning his fingernails with it before putting it away. The victim was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Fire severely damages home in Ravenna Township

On Monday, May 16, at 4:03 p.m., the Hastings Fire Department, with automatic support from Miesville Fire, were dispatched to a fire that broke out in a detached garage on 207th Street East in Ravenna Township. The home was unoccupied, minus a dog that neighbors removed prior to the arrival...
HASTINGS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KARE 11

Highway 36 reopens after fatal crash near Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn — Highway 36 is open again after being closed in both directions for hours Tuesday morning as police cleaned up after an early-morning crash. The State Patrol website says 30-year-old Trevor Scott May of St. Paul was driving a Kia Sorento westbound shortly before 3 a.m. when he exited Highway 36 via the Dale Street exit at a high rate of speed. Investigators say May sped through the intersection, and back onto the Highway 36 entrance ramp before hitting a grassy area, losing control and rolling the vehicle.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
KROC News

Two Tow Truck Operators Injured in Hit-and-Run on I-35

(KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a vehicle that struck two tow truck operators and left the scene early Monday morning on I-35 in Rice County. The state patrol reports that the operators were working in the left lane around 2:00 a.m. in the Webster Township to remove a vehicle from the center median. That is when the suspect vehicle went by the scene and struck the two operators.
RICE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Mississippi River In Anoka Identified As Keith Harvell

Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.
ANOKA, MN
kduz.com

Pair Accused in $400,000 theft at Minnetonka Store

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Two people are accused of stealing more than $400,000 in items from a suburban Minneapolis department store where they worked. Authorities say the suspects stole high-end purses, shoes, jackets and other expensive items from Nordstrom at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Detectives recovered more than $46,000...
MINNETONKA, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy