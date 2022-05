I wake up every morning at the moment with a spring in my step, as I know it is my favourite season. The sun blazes down, warming the earth, as the fluffy clouds slowly part. In my back garden I can see the young sprouts in the flower bed, being rustled and squashed by the cheeky squirrels, scuttling about, dancing across the obstacle course. Wispy wildflowers decorate the border, showing off their lavender and milky outfits, with crimson tulips peeking through.

GARDENING ・ 30 MINUTES AGO