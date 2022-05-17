ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Kalidou Kouliably 'Pushing for Chelsea & Barcelona' Transfer Ahead of Napoli Exit

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4478s2_0fhFKhI300

The agent of Kalidou Koulialy is reportedly pushing for a transfer to Chelsea or Barcelona from Napoli for his client.

The agent of Kalidou Koulialy is reportedly pushing for a transfer to Chelsea or Barcelona from Napoli for his client.

It was previously reported that the defender was offered to the club ahead of his contract expiry in 2023

.

As per Area Napoli, via Sport Witness , Koulibaly's agent, Fali Ramadani, is pushing for a move to Chelsea or Barcelona.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

The Blues are set to lose both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta could also join Barcelona.

Therefore, Thomas Tuchel is in need of defensive reinforcements and Koulibaly could be brought in.

The Blues are currently unable to contact players to arrange transfers in the summer due to the restrictions placed on the club following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government.

However, Todd Boehly's consortium are in line to purchase Chelsea and once this is complete, deals can be made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFCZ8_0fhFKhI300

IMAGO / LaPresse

The report states that the defender wishes to win a title outside of Italy and is eyeing a move to Spain or England.

His agent is 'advocating' Koulibaly to several potential parties, including Chelsea and Barcelona.

Napoli believe that this summer is the last chance to 'monetise' a deal and receive a fee for Koulibaly, who has previously been priced out of a move to Chelsea.

His agent has offered Koulibaly for no more than €35 million as Chelsea could add the Senegal international to their ranks in the summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Senegal#Chelsea Barcelona#Area Napoli#Sport Witness#Imago Lapresse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy