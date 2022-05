POPLARVILLE, Ms. – An early offensive surge was too much for LSU Eunice to overcome as the Bengals fell to Pearl River in the Region 23 Championship, 11-4, on Thursday. The Bengals concluded the regular season with a record of 40-17. It was the 14th time in the 20 years under Jeff Willis’s direction that LSU Eunice has played for a Region Championship, the 13th as a member of Region 23.

