Deborah Heart and Lung Center celebrated its 100th anniversary yesterday, marking the hospital’s founding in 1922, and subsequent incorporation the following year. Deborah President and CEO Joseph Chirichella commented, “One hundred years ago, our founder Dora Moness Shapiro, was determined to help those who could not afford the cost of healthcare. Dora was a pioneer in healthcare, recognizing that health disparities create barriers to accessing care. This drive gave rise to a 100-year legacy of caring that has since allowed Deborah to heal 2.3 million patients, reaching patients from every state in the U.S. and from 87 countries throughout the world, without ever billing a patient for care provided at the hospital. These extraordinary statistics prove how one person’s dream to make the world a better place can create a powerful surge of immense good.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO