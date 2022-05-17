ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Sam Houston, Hawaii schedule 2024, 2025 home-and-home football series

By Kevin Kelley
fbschedules.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sam Houston Bearkats and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the athletic event agreement with the University of Hawai’i at Manoa was obtained from Sam Houston State University via a Texas Public Information Act...

fbschedules.com

