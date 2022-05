One favorite summer tradition of Indianapolis residents is to pack up a picnic dinner and enjoy a summer movie at The Amphitheater at Newfields (Indianapolis Museum of Art or IMA). Tickets sell out quickly so be sure to mark your calendar with your favorite selection of movies and snatch up your tickets as soon as they’re available. Tickets are $9 for members and $12 for non-members. Children need tickets too, a free ticket is available for children age 5 & under. Tickets for reserved sections are $60 for members and $78 for the general public and include six tickets for admission.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO