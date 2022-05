MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The 20th Annual Ride of Silence took place Wednesday evening. The 5.5-mile double loop on Crandon Boulevard is meant to commemorate cyclists who have been killed in accidents and raise awareness for safety. “We talked about the fact that it would happen again if nothing gets done, and, sadly, it did,” says Maribel Reyes. She was devastated to learn of the two lives lost this past weekend on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Her husband, Walter, was the last cycling fatality on the Causeway seven years ago. “It draws cyclists. It draws people walking. It’s just a beautiful section of Miami,” she...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO