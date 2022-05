Fairly or unfairly, the Chris Mack era at Louisville is destined to be remembered as one of the least successful stretches in the history of Cardinal basketball. U of L made just one NCAA tournament in four seasons under Mack, and won a grand total of zero games in the Big Dance. A global pandemic and other off-the-court distractions like the Dino Gaudio extortion disaster only added to the unsightliness.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO