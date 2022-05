The Eagles announced they will hold joint practices with the Dolphins in South Florida ahead of their third preseason game in August. They already were scheduled to work out with the Browns before the second preseason game. It will be a busy two weeks mostly on the road for the Eagles. They’ll travel to Berea, Ohio, several days ahead of the Aug. 21 meeting with Cleveland for two days of practices and then likely head home for a brief stay before flying south.

