Everblades facing rematch with Newfoundland in Eastern Conference Finals. This will be the third time in four years that Florida has been in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Blades will face the Newfoundland Growlers. Here are the upcoming home games at Hertz Arena:. Friday, May 27:. 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)...

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO