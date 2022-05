Thank you for including the Los Angeles Times crossword every couple of weeks. It’s really nice to have new, different questions and answers instead of the same old, same old. Also, congratulations on the editorial that Jeff Bryan did on Sunday about reading (May 15’s Page C1, “The Other Guy” column titled, “Freedom means reading what you want”). Very, very right on the mark. Thank you.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO