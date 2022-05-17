ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Casey DeSantis says her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 'picked me up literally and figuratively' and went to all her chemo treatments

By Kimberly Leonard
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03p2ed_0fhF5G0W00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Bkkg_0fhF5G0W00
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis in Miami. On October 4, 2021, her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that she has breast cancer.

Wilfredo Lee, File/AP Photo

  • Casey DeSantis took a break from official duties for several months as she received chemotherapy.
  • She said her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was by her side during all her treatments.
  • Florida is putting $100 million toward cancer research, the couple announced Tuesday.

Florida's first lady is back on the press and events circuit after recovering from breast cancer — and she wants everyone to know her husband, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been supportive through it all.

"If I start talking about how wonderful my husband is, that's when I start to lose it," Casey DeSantis said Tuesday after he introduced her at a press event in Miami. "I didn't wear waterproof mascara. To say that he has been by my side every step of the way — he literally has been."

Ron DeSantis sat next to her and held her hand as she underwent all six of her chemotherapy appointments, Casey DeSantis said. "He has picked me up literally and figuratively throughout this process," she added.

The couple first announced the breast cancer diagnosis publicly in October 2021.

Casey DeSantis, 41, is widely known among GOP circles to be her husband's top confidante, and for several months she took a break from her husband's frequent press events to focus on her health. Ron DeSantis is expected to easily get reelected this year and is widely considered to be a top contender for the presidency in 2024, especially if former President Donald Trump doesn't run .

His wife's comments on Tuesday show a softer dimension to the sometimes controversial governor, who has become a major star in the GOP as he fans cultural battles , aggressively confronts journalists, and wages high-profile disputes with the Biden administration.

The remarks also signal that Casey DeSantis, a former news show host, is prepared to make cancer care a key platform as first lady. Since her husband has been in office, she has largely focused on children's mental health.

On Tuesday, the couple announced that Florida would send $100 million toward cancer research. The total, authorized through the legislature, is $37 million higher than current funding.

"It's something that you can beat," Ron DeSantis said of a breast cancer diagnosis. "It's not easy, it's a very difficult thing to have happen to anybody but have faith and really fight hard, because the advances have been really significant."

During the event, Casey DeSantis opened up about how she learned she had breast cancer. She said she didn't feel any lumps but had a "dull sensation." Even though her obstetrician-gynecologist said during an appointment that she was good to go, she couldn't shake the feeling that something was wrong, she said, so she pushed for a mammogram.

One of the major factors that kept her going after her diagnosis, she said, was hearing stories from other people who had recovered from the illness. She hinted that the governor's office would soon be announcing a public health project "to share more of the good news."

Ron DeSantis, 43, also spoke about his initial fears that his children — Madison, 5; Mason, 4; and Mamie, 2 — might grow up without a mother. He praised his wife for her positive attitude as she endured the treatment and shared that his mother, who was a nurse, had also had breast cancer when he was a child. The five-year survival rate for breast cancer today is 90%, according to the American Cancer Society .

"She was always doing whatever she could to make sure the kids were good, that I was good — I mean she's worrying about me during this," the governor said of his wife. "She was really a champion."

Casey DeSantis said that they didn't tell their children what was going on, but that they would share what happened when they got older.

"They are going to know that their dada stood by mama," she said, "and we fought this."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 242

Michael George
2d ago

Desantis is not a good Governor. He oversteps his bounds quite frequently. picking up and taking your wife for medical care is done by husband's everywhere. this is not a unique trait to him

Reply(64)
111
Elaine Chavis
1d ago

ok. he picked her up and carried her to the doctor and went to her appointments. what about that makes him any more special than the hundreds of thousands husband who do or have done the same thing every day. oh, my bad, you are trying to humanize the inhuman. I guess you gotta do what you gotta do.

Reply(3)
69
Sami
1d ago

But you would be surprised how many husbands and friends walk away from you. Call what he did what you like. But trust me having good support means a lot to a cancer patient. Some just don’t understand what a person goes through. I say Casey you have a great husband for tagging along your journey with you. From 1 cancer patient to another. Good luck beautiful lady.

Reply(3)
27
Related
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
Fatherly

Floridians Hit Back at Governor DeSantis’ Plan to Dissolve Disney District — Here’s Why

Another update in the Florida versus Disney saga over the company’s self-governing special district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, shows that Governor Republican Ron DeSantis’s plan to dissolve the district isn’t going to happen without a fight. Last week Disney hit back and now, Florida residents are taking aim at the Governor. Here’s what you need to know.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemo#Cancer Research#Republican#Gop
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Florida Man ‘Dumbfounded’ After Finding ‘Monster Alligator’ Right Outside His Front Door

A Florida man walked outside his front door last week to find a massive, 8-foot alligator waiting to greet him on his porch. Odessa’s Ed Ferraro said he heard some commotion outside his house Wednesday afternoon which he assumed must be a delivery, the New York Post reports. What he found surprised him so much that he originally thought he was being pranked.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
a-z-animals.com

Discover 8 Animals Invading Florida!

Is that an alligator swimming through the Everglades? No, it is a giant snake! Burmese Pythons are invading Florida. They have moved into the Everglades Park area and are wreaking havoc on the other species that call the Everglades their home. What other non-native animals are invading Florida? Are there 8-inch poisonous toads? What about the largest rodent in the world? Let’s discover 8 animals invading Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

496K+
Followers
32K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy