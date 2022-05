CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. How we test ISPs. It wasn't long ago when it felt like you had to sign away your firstborn child -- or at least the next two years of your life -- to get internet service in your area. While you might get lured by a slimmed-down, introductory price, you knew that lurking behind any first-year cheer was a heady bill increase and unrelenting extra charges if you dared change your mind or (gasp!) had to move.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO