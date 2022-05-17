Senator Peck Discusses End of Legislative Session

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will host a special meeting on Friday, May 27, 2022, via ZOOM for the sole purpose of introducing two items related to recently-passed legislation, as well as voting on three items that are time-sensitive. Due to the passage of House Bill 2456, KDWP staff are requesting an amendment to KAR 115-2-1 to allow for two new lifetime licenses: one for kids age 5 or younger, with a maximum fee of $300; and one for kids 6 through 7 years of age with a maximum fee of $500. KDWP staff are requesting an amendment to KAR 115-9-3 to include the new kids lifetime combination hunting and fishing license with the other categories of lifetime hunting licenses, which may be purchased prior to obtaining a hunter education certificate. Commissioners will vote on deer, antelope and elk open season dates for the 2022/2023 archery, firearm, and muzzleloader seasons, bag limits and number of permits per unit.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO