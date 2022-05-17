ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Senator Peck Discusses End of Legislative Session

By Matt Jordan
kggfradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed three bills including Senate Bill 34, which deals with COVID-19 mandates. Senator Virgil...

kggfradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

U.S. Dept. of Transportation Grants Kansas Money For Airport Repairs

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall announced that they have obtained 23 grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for use in select Kansas airports. Locally, Chanute's Martin Johnson Airport will get $144,00, Fort Scott Municipal gets $2,070,000 and Liberal's Mid-America Regional Airport will receive $570,000. Senator Moran says...
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

KDWP Commission to Hold Special Meeting

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will host a special meeting on Friday, May 27, 2022, via ZOOM for the sole purpose of introducing two items related to recently-passed legislation, as well as voting on three items that are time-sensitive. Due to the passage of House Bill 2456, KDWP staff are requesting an amendment to KAR 115-2-1 to allow for two new lifetime licenses: one for kids age 5 or younger, with a maximum fee of $300; and one for kids 6 through 7 years of age with a maximum fee of $500. KDWP staff are requesting an amendment to KAR 115-9-3 to include the new kids lifetime combination hunting and fishing license with the other categories of lifetime hunting licenses, which may be purchased prior to obtaining a hunter education certificate. Commissioners will vote on deer, antelope and elk open season dates for the 2022/2023 archery, firearm, and muzzleloader seasons, bag limits and number of permits per unit.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy