ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Bathhouse, Bowling Alley Planned for Burlington Brownfield Site

By Colin Flanders
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vermont will spend $6 million cleaning up a contaminated property along Burlington’s Pine Street so that the vacant land can be redeveloped into a Nordic bathhouse and a bowling alley. The money to rehab 453 Pine Street will come from a fund meant to help businesses and municipalities...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Burlington hires rangers to oversee parks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Visitors to Burlington parks this summer will see something new -- park rangers. The city will employ two full-time rangers, plus two seasonal ones for the summer. It’s being paid for as part of the City Council’s decision to reallocate funding from the police force. The rangers will be in parks educating and enforcing issues including parking regulations, glass bottle restrictions and loose dogs.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Winooski completes largest net-metered solar energy project possible in Vermont

Solar PV Array Installed by SunCommon Covers 97% of Building’s Electric Costs. Vermont Business Magazine SunCommon, an iSun company, announces that the Winooski Schools have completed the maximum net-metering solar system allowable in Vermont by installing a mega system on its roof, making it the largest in the state. The new array will cover roughly $115,000 of the school’s energy costs annually. SunCommon engaged in the installation of the solar photovoltaic (PV) array in partnership with architecture firm TruexCullins and ReArch Company, a construction management group.
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

True Crime Tours return to Burlington

The nationwide formula shortage has parents scrambling to find food for their babies. That has more mothers donating their breast milk to help. One of Vermont’s oldest races returns Thursday. Car fire causes early morning slowdowns on I-89 Updated: 5 hours ago. Early morning drivers saw delays on I-89...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
sevendaysvt

Cabot Opens Its Town Forest to Abenaki People for Foraging

Earlier this year, Cabot resident Gwendolyn Hallsmith wanted to see her town begin to make amends for Vermont's history of violence against Indigenous people. So, with the help of Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation, Hallsmith drew up a petition to grant Abenaki people the right to forage for food, medicinal plants and art-making materials in the Cabot town forest.
CABOT, VT
VTDigger

Two Vermont brands team up to connect with consumers

Two Vermont Brands Team Up to Connect with Consumers. West Burke, VT- Hauskaa is partnering with Cabot Creamery Cooperative to connect more people to what’s special and unique about the brands’ home state of Vermont. As a result Cabot will carry Hauskaa products at the cooperative’s Cabot Cheese Farmers’ Store in Waterbury, Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (5/17/22)

A strong start to the comic replacing "Ope" in the Fun Stuff section! Ope always made me laugh, but Julianna Brazill came in swinging with a simple but chuckle-inducing comic [May 11]. Cutting it out and adding it to my collection of Seven Days comics, for sure! Farewell, "Ope," and welcome, Julianna!
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Davis
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1346 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

On April 26, 2022, Champlain Housing Trust, Inc., 88 King Street, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C1346 for a project generally described as the first phase of construction for a multi-unit residential housing project, only including the demolition of five existing buildings. The project is located at 3164 Shelburne Road in Shelburne, Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington Police to Have Stronger Downtown Presence This Summer

The Burlington Police Department will deploy more cops downtown this summer to combat what officials describe as a rash of unsavory behavior around Queen City tourist destinations. The summer staffing plan, which has been in effect for almost three weeks, will sacrifice patrols in quieter neighborhoods so that BPD officers...
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Burlington City Council approves decarbonization resolution at latest meeting

The Burlington, Vermont City Council is considering how to accelerate decarbonization policies that support the city’s Net Zero 2030 goals. Councilors began their latest meeting with an executive session to receive an update on early negotiations with the city’s unions. Then Department of Public Works Director Chapin Spencer led a presentation on updated conceptual plans to upgrade Main Street.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownfields#Urban Construction#Bathhouse#Bowling Alley Planned#Nordic#Urban Moonshine#Higher Ground#Crothers Backside Bowl
pallspera.com

37 Lords Road Orange, VT

This 5 Bedroom 5 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on May 18th 2022 with a list price $500,000. An original classic Vermont Farmhouse with attached Barn, garage, and suites for guests, family or rentals accented with perennial beds. The main house is the last remaining house of Lords Mill and has an original granite foundation, true lines and solid bones and has been owned by only 2 families since the beginning. Guest and family suite and 2 rental units were created later in the attached barn and shed by the second owner. This 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom property with the newer addition of a spacious family room heated with a cozy wood stove could serve as a family compound, investment for Airbnb or long-term rentals or a retreat center for your imagination. New roof in 2014 and new floors in 2017 and 2022. Take your fishing pole and walk across the quiet dead end road to the trail leading to Dix Reservoir or sit by the babbling brook that lies next to the property. This historic Vermont gem is an opportunity waiting. Also listed as Multi-family property MLS #4910500.
ORANGE, VT
mynbc5.com

New York State comptroller visits Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York’s Comptroller, Tom DiNapoli, toured Plattsburgh Wednesday to learn more about projects underway in the city. He says now is the time to make investments to welcome back tourists and to also better the quality of life for North Country residents. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

Public Hearing- Colchester Development Review Board

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on June 8, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road. a) BRAD BENOURE: Final Plat...
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of John D. Vogelsang, Jr

VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CHITTENDEN UNIT PROBATE DIVISION, SS. DOCKET NO. 22-PR-02675. To the creditors of the Estate of JOHN D. VOGELSANG, JR, late of Shelburne, Vermont. We have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the publication of this notice. The claim must be presented at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four [4] month period.
SHELBURNE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
sevendaysvt

Scott Allows Burlington Ranked-Choice Voting Bill to Become Law

Ranked-choice voting is returning to Burlington. On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott allowed a bill changing the city charter to become law without his signature. The enactment of H.744 reinstates a voting system that Burlingtonians repealed after a controversial mayoral race more than a decade ago. This time, only city councilors will be chosen by the voting system, which allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, lesser-ranked choices come into play to determine a winner.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

New bridge idea panned by Vermont governor

A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea. A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy