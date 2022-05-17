ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
55-Year-Old Retired NFL Quarterback Troy Aikman Looks Fit As Ever In New Photo

Troy Aikman is known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys, and though he stepped away from playing football, fans can still see what he’s up to on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Aikman, 55, shows off his toned muscles and enjoys time with friends.

Between 1992 and 1995, Aikman won the Super Bowl three times and is today celebrated as the longest-tenured quarterback with the Cowboys. Following his 2000 retirement from playing, he went into sports commentary, serving as color commentator for ESPN. What else has he been up to lately?

Troy Aikman shares a photo update

Earlier this month, Aikman shared a photo of himself seated beside Jimmy Johnson, who served as coach for the Dallas Cowboys and became the first to win both a college national championship and the Super Bowl. Johnson too retired from coaching but now works as a sports analyst for Fox and has been inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He captioned the photo, “Coach and QB.” The two are soaking up the sun and enjoying the water, both dressed for the warmth and enjoying a can of beer. Good Housekeeping puts the location at Islamadora, Florida. A post from roughly the same time shows Aikman with a crowd of sports colleagues, still enjoying the ocean. It is captioned, “Florida Keys weekend with great friends that shared some great years together in the 90’s.”

What has he been up to?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5J5F_0fhEyKgV00
Troy Aikman and his sports colleagues / Everett Collection

Recently, Aikman launched his own health-focused light beer called Eight. It is a can of Eight that he’s drinking in his seaside Instagram photo. Based in Austin, the drink is promoted as, “A light beer brewed for those who never settle.” He has been busy promoting this new endeavor while tying it to fitness and wellness, which he maintains through a dedicated meal and exercise regimen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQOOx_0fhEyKgV00
Now retired, he has been promoting his beer / Instagram

“Some people have a one day a week cheat meal. I have one every two or three months,” Aikman shared. Instead, he eats meals that maintain a ratio of 75% plant matter and 25% animal products. His workout routines are a mix of cardio and strength training. Recovery takes the form of walking for three to six miles. But above all, he stresses the importance of hydration – for anyone but especially after playing football, which causes a lot of sweating that depletes a person’s body water. For Troy Aikman, offsetting that means drinking two gallons of water a day, following the guidance of Tom Brady himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhHKG_0fhEyKgV00
Aikman stepped away from playing but is very much involved in football still / YouTube screenshot

Comments / 4

DoYouRemember?

