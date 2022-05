Harborside Inc. HBORF HBOR reached an agreement on May 18 to acquire a further 50% ownership interest in its Seaside, California store. The acquisition will result in the company owning all of the issued and outstanding securities of 680 Broadway Master, LLC, which owns the Seaside Store. This brings the company's interest in the Seaside Store to 100%.

SEASIDE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO