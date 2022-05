The Fargo-Moorhead won Saturday night against The Cleburne Railroaders by a score of 8-6 as the RedHawks had got into trouble with walking 8 Railroaders batters through out the game. The RedHawks jumped to a 1-0 lead in top of the 1st inning but The Railroaders would score 3 in the 3rd inning to lead 3-1. After a big 4th inning The RedHawks scored 6 with help from Peter Maris who had a 3 run home run that inning. The Railroaders would score 1 in the 5th and 2 in the 7th to make the game a one run game. In the top of the 9th John Silviano knocked in a run with a RBI single to get the final run of the game. The RedHawks improve to 5-3 on the season.

FARGO, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO